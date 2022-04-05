Arrest made in deadly shooting on I-465, police searching for 2 other suspects

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the deadly shooting on I-465.
Indiana State Police arrested a Gary man in a deadly shooting on I-465 in December 2021.
Jasinto Carter, 26, is charged with murder and battery with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Lake County Jail until he can be extradited to Marion County.
Police are also looking for 22-year-old Briean Brown Jr. and Dawan Tyrone Glenn Jr., both of Gary. Arrest warrants for both of them have been issued.
Police said Miguel Emery, 28, was driving south on I-465 near Crawfordsville Road on Dec. 13 when he was shot. Emery died from his injuries. Another man in the car with him was wounded during the shooting.
Anyone who know the whereabouts of the two wanted men can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimetips.org.