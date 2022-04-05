Arrest made in deadly shooting on I-465, police searching for 2 other suspects

Police said Miguel Emery, 28, was driving south on I-465 near Crawfordsville Road on Dec. 13 when he was shot.

Indiana State Police arrested a Gary man in a deadly shooting on I-465 in December 2021.

Jasinto Carter, 26, is charged with murder and battery with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Lake County Jail until he can be extradited to Marion County.

Police are also looking for 22-year-old Briean Brown Jr. and Dawan Tyrone Glenn Jr., both of Gary. Arrest warrants for both of them have been issued.

Police said Miguel Emery, 28, was driving south on I-465 near Crawfordsville Road on Dec. 13 when he was shot. Emery died from his injuries. Another man in the car with him was wounded during the shooting.