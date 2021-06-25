Marion County inmate death under investigation

64-year-old Gail Korbe died Thursday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a Marion County jail detainee is under investigation.

In a press release, the sheriff's department says 64-year-old Gail Korbe died Thursday afternoon, June 24.

According to police, jail deputies found Korbe found unresponsive and not breathing around 2 p.m. CPR was started and EMS and jail medical staff was called, but Korbe was pronounced dead a short time later.

Metro Police, the Forensic Services Agency and the sheriff's internal affairs unit are looking into the death. The coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

While the investigation is ongoing, preliminary information suggests the death was not a suicide or homicide. Authorities said Korbe suffered from "multiple serious pre-existing health conditions."

Police say Korbe had been in custody since June 16 on misdemeanor battery and trespass charges.