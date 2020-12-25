Man's estate included gold coins for Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign in Kokomo

The longtime donor's gift ensured the organization exceeded their local fundraising goal for 2020.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Salvation Army of Kokomo has exceeded their Red Kettle Campaign goals this year, thanks to an unexpected Christmas Eve donation of six gold coins.

"The man that I spoke to is related to a gentleman who was a longtime supporter of The Salvation Army," said Lt. Joey Gates of the Kokomo Salvation Army. "Upon his death in March of this year, it was discovered that he had a final Red Kettle donation. When the man showed up to my office today he handed me not one or two, but six gold Krugerrands. The late 'Secret Santa' had been putting a single Krugerrand in a single Red Kettle in Kokomo for years to help The Salvation Army serve Howard County."

The coins have an estimated value of more than twelve thousand dollars.

Fundraising for charitable organizations across the country has been impacted by the pandemic, and Kokomo's collections lagged below its goal late in the campaign. The coin donation changed that.

"With everything that has happened this year, including losing two Red Kettle locations, we weren't sure if we'd be able to make our goal," said Gates. "This community has stepped up to rescue Christmas for the people of Howard County."

The organization's Virtual Red Kettle Campaign will continue through December. You can donate or even create your own virtual kettle at donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/KokomoKettles.