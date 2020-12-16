Salvation Army begins 4-day Angel Tree distribution to 5,000 local children in need

INDIANAPOLIS — The Salvation Army began its 4-day Angel Tree distribution to thousands of local children in need on Wednesday.
Due to the pandemic, the Salvation Army is distributing the gifts using a drive-thru line.
Thanks to donations, nearly 5,000 local children will get presents.
"Because of COVID, we are seeing people who used to be donors last year, who've lost their job, who now need help this year. So that's very difficult for some people. But yet, that's why you give because you know you can and we never know when we're going to be the person who is need." said Major Marc Johnson.
This is the 40th year for the Angel Tree program. Selected families can pick up their gifts at the Salvation Army Eagle Creek Corps Community Center off North High School Road.