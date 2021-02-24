Man in critical condition after near east side house fire

Two adults have been displaced due to the fire. The other male occupant was not home when the fire broke out.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 71-year-old man is in critical condition after a house fire on the city's near east side Wednesday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., IFD crews were called to the 1600 block of English Ave for reports of a single story structure fire with heavy smoke showing.

The fire was under control by 11:30 a.m.

Within two minutes after arriving on scene, firefighters found a 71-year-old man who was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A cat named Fluffy was also rescued by IFD and medics. Three other cats died and five are unaccounted for.

