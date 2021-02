It happened Thursday in the 3300 block of South County Road 700 West.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Boone County authorities are conducting a death investigation after a house fire near Advance.

Justin Sparks, the county coroner, said it happened Thursday in the 3300 block of S. County Road 700 West.

Firefighters searching the a burning home found an adult male inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.