IFD said the fire was reported in the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street around 12 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after Indianapolis Firefighters pulled him from a burning house Thursday afternoon.

IFD said they received multiple calls of a house fire at 3604 Wittfield Street around 12 p.m.

Medics transported the man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Neighbors reported hearing several booms before the fire.