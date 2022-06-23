Former Attica EMT sentenced to federal prison for sexually exploiting teen

Court records say Brett Cearing used a hidden camera to record the victim in a bathroom as she showered, used the restroom, and undressed.

INDIANAPOLIS — A former medic in Attica was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison late Wednesday for sexually exploiting a 16-year-old girl with a hidden camera.

Brett Cearing, 30, was living with his girlfriend and her 14-year-old daughter in Attica between May and August 2020 when the victim was visiting his girlfriend's daughter.

According to court records, Cearing used a hidden camera to record the victim in a bathroom as she showered, used the restroom and undressed. Cearing then edited the videos to focus on the girl's genitals and admitted in court that he recorded the minor because he had a sexual interest in her.

Cearing used a camera disguised as a cellphone charger to record the images and videos. He also attempted to record his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter as she showered.

The Fountain County Prosecutor's Office initially charged him in August 2020 with child exploitation and voyeurism. After bonding out and while on pretrial supervision, Cearing was arrested in January 2021 and charged with public indecency for allegedly exposing himself and masturbating to a young woman in a parking lot in Knightstown.

The federal charges followed the Knightstown incident, with possession of child pornography added to the child exploitation charge.

In addition to his prison sentence, Cearing was ordered to pay $10,000 to the victim and must register as a sex offender. He also faces seven years of federal supervised probation following his release.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.