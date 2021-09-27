Man dies after crashing on I-65 on Indy's northwest side

Investigators say the man who died was driving south when he crossed over to the northbound side of I-65 and was struck by a Jeep.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed on Interstate 65 Monday morning when police say he crashed through the median near 86th Street on the northwest side of Indianapolis and was struck by another vehicle.

Authorities have not shared the man's name. Police said he died at the hospital after the early morning crash.

According to an accident report from Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. near the 127 mile marker. Investigators determined the man who died was driving south when his small passenger car ran off the road into the grass median, through the cable divider and came to a stop in the northbound lanes of I-65.

A northbound Jeep Wrangler then struck the passenger car, trapping the injured man inside.

Firefighters from Pike Township pulled the man out and medics took him to an area hospital where he died.

The driver of the Jeep, whose name was not shared, was also injured and reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

#TRAFFICALERT: All lanes of I-65 N/B are being diverted to I-465 N/B to I-865 W/B where you can re-enter I-65 N/B.



Also -- 71st St. ramp onto I-65 N/B is blocked to clear out traffic stuck in the crash zone. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/BvHJZEN8fd — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) September 27, 2021