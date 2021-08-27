Driver killed, passenger injured in I-65 crash near Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 near Lafayette Friday afternoon.
State police say the driver of a 2001 Ford F-150 pick-up was traveling north in the left lane of I-65 near the 179 mile marker when the truck left the road for an unknown reason. The truck went down an embankment, rolling over and ejecting both the driver and a passenger.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital in Lafayette, where they later died from their injuries. The passenger was also taken to a Lafayette hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.