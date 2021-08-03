x
Pendleton man dead, 9-year-old injured in Madison County crash

A 2007 Nissan Maxima crossed the center line on State Road 109 in Adams Township, striking a 2017 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash that killed a man and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital Sunday night. 

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. at State Road 109 and Gilmore Road in Adams Township.

According to officials, a Pendleton man was driving a 2007 Nissan Maxima on State Road 109 and crossed the center line, striking a 2017 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 9-year-old passenger in the car was taken to a local hospital. The passenger's condition is unknown at this time. 

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officials have not shared the identities of anyone involved in the crash.

Adams Township is roughly 35 miles north of Indianapolis.

