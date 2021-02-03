Logansport woman killed in crash with semi

Witnesses told state police the semi driver was backing up in the left lane with his hazard lights on after missing the turn onto U.S. 24.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A Logansport woman was killed in a crash in Cass County Monday morning.

Police say 24-year-old Jamie Pay was driving south on U.S. 35 near U.S. 24 on the west side of Logansport when she struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was also southbound in the left lane. Pay's 2018 Chevrolet Equinox spun after impact, stopping in the right lane of the highway.

According to our partners at the Pharos-Tribune, witnesses told state police the semi driver was backing up in the left lane with his hazard lights on after missing the turn onto U.S. 24. The driver, 25-year-old Jaspreet Singh of Sacramento, Calif., was not injured in the crash.

Pay was pronounced dead at the scene and her family has been notified, the newspaper reported.

Officers from several departments, including the Cass County Sheriff's Department, Logansport Police Department and Indiana State Police investigated the crash, which closed the highway for about three hours.

The investigation is ongoing.