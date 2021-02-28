Boswell town marshal killed in off-duty crash

State Police are investigating the Sunday morning crash near Oxford in Benton County.

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Benton County town marshal was killed Sunday morning in a single vehicle crash east of Oxford.

According to a release from the Indiana State Police Post at Lafayette, Boswell Town Marshal Kevin McComb, 34, died when his pickup truck crashed on S.R. 352 just before 3:30 a.m.

Police say McComb was driving west in his personal Dodge pickup truck on S.R. 352 approaching Benton County 500 East between U.S. 52 and Oxford when he drove off the south side of the road, struck a utility pole, and came to a stop in a field.

McCombs died at the scene.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Department requested that Indiana State Police investigate the crash.