'Pizza Run Indy' to support Gleaners Food Bank

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, July 31, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is teaming up with RaceMaker productions to put on Pizza Run Indy, a 5K run/walk supporting Gleaners Food Bank.

The route will begin and end at Lou Malnati's and go through the Broad Ripple Village.

“When there's opportunity to be involved with the community that we serve, that's really a homerun for us," said Pete Conway, market manager at Lou Malnati's. "Then to top it off with the piece about the charitable component, that's where it was a pretty short meeting and I said, 'Let's do this.'"

Pizza Run Indy is part of the Naptown Grub Series that includes the Taco Run Indy and the Brats n Brews Run. Each supports local businesses and the Gleaners food bank. RaceMaker Productions says they donate about 10% of the profits to Gleaners.

"Our company exists to do community encouraged fitness and shape lives, that's our motto. We try to obviously make that fun too," said RaceMaker Productions founder Lee O'Connor. "Running can be painful, so we're trying to motivate people to get up off the couch and one easy way to do that is obviously pizza and beer. We get in 5,000 meters of running, walking, crawling, whatever you need to do to get to that finish line and then we also build community that we celebrate."

Lou Malnati's said it will also be donating 20% of its food and drink profits on Wednesday and Thursday during race packet pick-up.

After the race, there will be food and drink served as well as games, a limbo competition and eating contest.