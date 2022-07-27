Dallara IndyCar Factory selling old motorsports parts to benefit Riley Hospital for Children

Dallara will also be selling tours of its facility and simulator rides.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — July 27 and 28, Dallara IndyCar Factory on Main Street in Speedway will be selling old motorsports accessories and donating the proceeds to the Riley Children's Foundation.

“We saw a need to get rid of some older things taking up a lot of space in our warehouses and we kind of knew we were doing this facelift to the building," said Bryce Moore with Dallara. "We all compiled our ideas together and collaboratively we developed this plan and reached out to Riley."

“My job is spreading the word and the awareness that we still have a lot of work to do to make sure that our kids are well taken care of," said Katie Carson, senior corporate gift officer with Riley Children's Foundation. "Because of great community partners like Dallara and the people that will come into this event in support, we can continue to do that good work and make sure that we are doing everything that we can for our kiddos."

Most of the items for sale range in the $5 to $50 range, but some of the bigger ticket items could cost a couple hundred dollars.

Dallara will also provide do-it-yourself instructions to help turn some of the old car parts into pieces of furniture to use around your house.