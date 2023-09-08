Lebanon schools move to e-learning Friday due to power outage

According to the Lebanon Utilities Outage Map, there are more than 1,300 homes without power.

LEBANON, Indiana — Students at Lebanon Community School Corporation are on an e-learning day Friday, Sept. 8 due to a power outage in the city.

According to the Lebanon Utilities Outage Map, there are more than 1,300 homes without power. The outage was reported around 4:15 a.m.

The school district said instructional materials will be available on Canvas by 9 a.m., and there are resources available to help students at this link.

The e-learning help desk will also be available for technology support by calling or texting 765-335-2270 or emailing elearning@leb.k12.in.us. According to the school district, questions about lesson content or resources should be directed to the classroom teacher.