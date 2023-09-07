Some Bloomington residents under boil water advisory after water main break

​According to the city, residents near Sare Road and Spicewood Lane are impacted by the advisory, which is expected to last under 9 a.m. Friday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Some residents in Bloomington are under a boil water advisory as city crews work to repair a broken water main on the city's southeast side.

According to the city, residents near Sare Road and Spicewood Lane are impacted by the advisory, which is expected to last under 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

The City of Bloomington Utilities said that after water pressure is restored, customers should make sure to run cold water from a sink until clear water flows from the faucet.