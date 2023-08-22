Oliver Winery's Sangria returns — in a larger bottle

The wine is made with Oliver Winery's Sweet Red wine and natural fruit flavors, including lemon, mandarin orange, passion fruit, pineapple and strawberry.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's back and bigger than ever!

Oliver Winery is reintroducing its Sangria in a 1.5L bottle.

The wine is made with Oliver Winery's Sweet Red wine and natural fruit flavors, including lemon, mandarin orange, passion fruit, pineapple and strawberry.

"We are delighted to reintroduce our Sangria, a cherished favorite among Oliver loyalists," said Julie Adams, CEO of Oliver Winery. "This time, we've upped the enjoyment factor by introducing a 1.5L bottle you can share with friends. Our winemaking team really brought out the bright fruit in this fun, easy-drinking wine that is perfect for hosting.”

Oliver Winery's Sangria will sell for $16.99 and is available in stores, through Oliver Winery's online store or at the Oliver Winery tasting room in Bloomington.