INDIANAPOLIS — Delicious smells and foods are coming back to Indy soon.

Devour Indy is returning for its summer fest hosted by the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association (INRLA) Aug. 21 through Sept. 3.

13News' Matthew Fultz got the chance to preview some of the featured food from a chef at the Fountain Room in the Bottleworks District.

Take a look: