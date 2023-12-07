Energy advocacy groups request investigation into AES Indiana’s storm response

Groups are calling for an investigation following widespread outages that began on June 29 and lasted until July 4 in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Powerful storms knocked out power for 80,000 AES Indiana customers about two weeks ago. Some customers in Indianapolis were without power for days.

On Tuesday, two watchdog groups filed a formal petition to investigate AES Indiana’s protocols during this most recent storm.

According to AES, the outages began on June 29 and lasted until July 4.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) and Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana (CAC) sent the request to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

“We understand that the June 29 storms were especially intense, and that additional storms occurred in the following days. However, we need to gather the facts regarding the outages, especially the factors causing certain customers to be without electricity for more than five days,” said Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine. “Customers should have confidence they will receive safe, reliable, and resilient services from their utilities. We trust that a Commission investigation will identify any steps needed to improve service quality in the future.”

Kerwin Olson, the executive director of Citizens Action Coalition said the state owes a complete and thorough investigation to the customers.

“What was the priority list? Where did they go first? Where do they look to first? I think that’s important,” Olson said.

AES Indiana is also requesting a base rate increase, meaning customers could see an additional $17 dollars tacked onto the average bill.

“Before we give them additional increases and before we give them an increase in their profit margin, let’s make sure they are satisfying their already existing obligation to the public,” Olson said.

OUCC is also inviting customers to submit comments through Oct. 5. This is for customers who experienced an outage during the most recent storm or are concerned about the potential rate hike. Comments must be in writing but can be submitted on their website, via email or U.S. mail.

AES STATEMENT: