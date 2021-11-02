Lebanon Police Department to start using body cameras in spring

The department said a five-year contract for the cameras will cost $753,600.

LEBANON, Indiana — The Lebanon Police Department will roll out body cameras to all of its officers in the spring and early summer. In addition, a release said dash cameras will be installed in the department's vehicles.

The department said the cameras will allow documenting of incidents, interactions and how evidence is collected. The video will also be used in training.

The cameras themselves will be activated in several ways — manually and automatically. The dash cameras will have a trigger system. Activating lights and sirens will also turn on the cameras. There will also be GPS-enabled triggering systems so officers won't have to remember to turn on cameras. All of the videos will be automatically uploaded to a server.