Lebanon High School band director appears in court on child solicitation charge

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Lebanon High School band director appeared in a Boone County court on Friday on a child solicitation charge.

The court granted Brian Boyer bail and required GPS monitoring as a condition of his release from jail. Boyer bonded out of the Boone County Jail around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

According to court documents and information from the Lebanon Police Department, officers were told two people at the Lebanon Schools Administration Center wanted to file a complaint on a teacher last week.

Officers spoke to the individuals who had already met with Boyer at Lebanon High School.

The individuals said they were part of a group called Predator Catchers of Indiana, and they were at the school to confront Boyer after posing online as an underage female.

According to court documents, one individual with the group pretended to be a 14-year-old girl on the social media app Kik and began communicating with Boyer.

Lebanon police obtained the conversations between Boyer, who was posing as "Alex Ward" on the app, and the individual pretending to be the 14-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Boyer asked for the girl's "ASL," her age, sex and location. She responded with "14, F, Muncie."

Police said the two exchanged fully-clothed photos, and Boyer invited her to meet him at the high school by going through the school's back door. Boyer then allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to the supposed 14-year-old girl and gave her directions to meet him at the school.

Boyer confirmed the details from the messages and that he was the person posing as Alex Ward on the app.

Boyer also told police he believed the girl he was communicating with was 14 years old and admitted to sending her sexually explicit messages and arranging a meeting at the school.