Conviction upheld for Lebanon pediatrician sentenced for molesting young male patients

LEBANON, Indiana — Dr. Jonathon Cavins conviction for child molestation was upheld by the Indiana Court of Appeals. In June, he was sentenced to 19 years in prison and four years probation.

Cavins was convicted last February on:

2 counts of Child Molestion

1 count of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

2 counts of Child Seduction

Five male patients said Cavins inappropriately touched their genital area after putting a condom on them. Cavins testified that all five victims had asked to see a condom, but he never put one on or touched the children inappropriately. The victims were between the ages of 12 and 17.

Cavins had appealed the conviction, but the Court of Appeals found “that the jury had ample evidence from which it could infer that Cavins had the requisite intent to support his five convictions.”

“We are grateful that the Court of Appeals upheld the convictions and sentence in this matter," said Prosecutor Kent Eastwood. "Today’s ruling further confirms the strength and courage demonstrated by the boys that come forward to tell their story of abuse and the outstanding job performed by the investigation team which included members of the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, Lebanon Police Department and Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center."