Lebanon man dies in crash in rural Boone County

Investigators said Wes McClaine was sitting in the bed of a truck parked on a county road when it was struck late Saturday night.

LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man was killed late Saturday night in a crash in rural Boone County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a Chevy pickup truck was parked along County Road 25 West south of Lebanon near County Road 400 South when it was struck by a northbound SUV.

Deputies found three people involved in the crash, with two serious injuries.

Investigators determined two people were sitting in the bed of the truck when it was struck.

Wes McClaine, 35, of Lebanon was killed as result of the crash. Whitney Sherill, 22, of Thorntown, was with McClaine in the bed of the pickup, and was taken to IU Health-Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Gavin Lengacher, 19, of Pittsboro, was not injured.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team was called to investigate.