Female bicyclist killed after hit-and-run crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist that happened Friday night.

Police were called to the 4800 block of Shadeland Avenue, near East 48th Street, just before 10:30 p.m. on a report of a person down.

When police got to the scene, they saw multiple people trying to help a woman who was lying in the roadway.

Investigators believe the woman was riding her bicycle north on Shadeland Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle that was also traveling north, but none of the people at the scene had witnessed the crash.

Police said the person driving the vehicle did not stay at the scene. Investigators believe the vehicle may be gray and likely has visible damage to the front bumper from the crash.

The woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead after arriving to the hospital.

Police have not shared her identity at this time.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or have information about the suspected vehicle that left the scene is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.