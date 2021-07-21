Pedestrian struck, killed on I-69 in Madison County

It happened late Tuesday near the State Road 13 interchange.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — State police are investigating after a Michigan man died in a crash on I-69 in southern Madison County.

It happened late Tuesday near the exit for SR 13.

ISP said a preliminary investigation revealed 42-year-old Riyadh B. Al-Obaidi, of Dearborn Heights had pulled his semi-tractor trailer to the right shoulder and exited the truck. He was then struck by a passing semi.

Al-Obaidi was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said it did not appear that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. An autopsy, including toxicology results, is pending.

The investigation is ongoing.