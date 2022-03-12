Police investigating Lawrence shooting that wounded 2

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday near 48th Street and Franklin Road

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A shooting late Friday in an apartment complex in Lawrence sent two people to hospitals.

Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff told 13News the incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of Queensmead Place, which is near East 48th Street and North Franklin Road.

Woodruff said a car entered the parking lot of an apartment complex and was fired upon. Two people in the car were struck by the gunfire. Neither of the people wounded suffered serious injury, police said.

A motive is unknown. Police are looking for a suspect in the case.

Officers are investigating whether an errant gunshot from the apartment complex traveled to a restaurant in the 4800 block of North Franklin Road, shattering a window.

No one else was hurt.