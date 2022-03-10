25-year-old man in critical condition after Kokomo shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that left a man critically injured.
Police responded to a report of a person who had been shot at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive, near North Washington Street and 300 North, around 2:15 a.m.
Officers arrived and found a man, later identified as 25-year-old Alex Bender, who had been shot in the chest.
Bender was flown in a helicopter to IU Health-Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He is currently listed in critical condition.
Police have not shared information about a suspect or possible motive at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Lieutenant Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Calls can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
