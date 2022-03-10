25-year-old man in critical condition after Kokomo shooting

The incident happened Thursday at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive, near North Washington Street and 300 North, around 2:15 a.m.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that left a man critically injured.

Police responded to a report of a person who had been shot at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive, near North Washington Street and 300 North, around 2:15 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man, later identified as 25-year-old Alex Bender, who had been shot in the chest.

Bender was flown in a helicopter to IU Health-Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Police have not shared information about a suspect or possible motive at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Lieutenant Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Calls can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.