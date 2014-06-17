Looking for a job? Kroger hosting in-person and virtual hiring events

From March 7 through May 13, those interested in retail positions can go to Kroger stores Tuesdays between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger is hosting hiring events for various positions at its Indiana groceries.

From March 7 through May 13, those interested in retail positions can go to Kroger stores Tuesdays between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The grocery chain will hold virtual sessions for those interested in supply chain and delivery on March 7, April 4 and May 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Veterans and their spouses interested in a career at Kroger can take part in a virtual recruitment event March 14 from 11 a.m. until noon. The event will highlight associate veteran leaders and provide insight on the veteran experience within the organization.

"Whether you are looking for a new opportunity, have questions about a career at Kroger or know you are interested in joining our team, we encourage everyone to participate in a hiring event," said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. "No matter if you are seeking a part-time job or a new career, we strive to empower our associates to feed their future by providing all the right ingredients they need to succeed."