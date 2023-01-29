Queen of Free: Affordable breakfast

The current price of eggs aside, starting your day by eating breakfast at home will be good for your health and your budget.

INDIANAPOLIS — The price of eggs may be higher than ever, but they are still one of the least expensive sources of protein you can add to your diet. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, writes in her weekly blog that the average price per dozen is $4.25 nationwide. "At my local Kroger," said Lowe, "they’re still coming in at under $3. But even at $4.25/dozen that still shakes out to roughly $0.35/egg or $0.75 for two for breakfast."

Provided you make them at home, that is.

This week on 13Sunrise, Lowe shared her ideas for affordable breakfasts that save you time and money.

Start by brewing your own coffee. "Even if you purchase a name brand variety, you’ll fall far short from the $5 cup of joe you’d pick up through the drive on the way to work," said Lowe.

Save time each morning by preparing multiple breakfasts in advance

To save time cooking every morning, Lowe recommends preparing multiple breakfast elements on the weekend.

For instance, overnight oats require minimal preparation and are hot and ready in the morning. You can add fruit, syrup, nuts or peanut butter to vary the flavor.

Rather than paying for the convenience of toaster waffles, buy a box of mix and make your own, then freeze them in plastic bags to toss in the toaster when you're in a hurry.

If you like bacon, but don't like cleaning up after making it, try baking a whole pound at once in the oven. You clean up one pan, one time, and precooked bacon stays fresh in the refrigerator for the rest of the week.