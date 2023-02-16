Indianapolis Kroger manager known for making 'the invisible visible'

Cora Mauzy has formed a special bond with customers.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A local Kroger store manager and army veteran is known for making colleagues and customers feel seen.

That's because for so many years, she told 13News this Black History Month, she felt overlooked.

At the Kroger on South Madison Avenue in Indianapolis, customers and colleagues don't have to look far for Cora Mauzy.

"She's got a strong voice. You can't miss her," said Barry Brown.

Mauzy has formed a special bond with customers like Brown.

But early in her career, many did miss her. She felt passed up while working to make a name for herself.

Through perseverance, a lot has changed in 20 years. She said she never wants others to feel the way she felt.

"I help make the invisible visible." Mauzy said. "That's my thing, that's what I do in this role, because this is my family."

"It's really nice to be a part of a team that cares for each other because she cares," said Cinnamon Harding.

It's more than a job, more than a title.

"It's about a calling," said Mauzy. "To me, it's about a calling. So that they can also have a seat at the table, and that's really what this award is all about. When you get to a certain level in life, don't build a taller fence, build a longer table. And when you're making the invisible visible, that's the purpose of that."