Kokomo police searching for missing teen

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who went missing last weekend.

Police say Mea Rayls, 17, is considered a runaway. She was last seen at home on Sunday night, Feb. 6, 2022, just after 11:30 p.m.

Her mother reported her missing on Tuesday, and told officers that Rayls has never run away from home and it is very unusual for her not to contact her mother.

Police describe Rayls as a white female, 5'4" tall, weighing 120 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mea Rayls should call Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.