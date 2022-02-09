Police ask for help finding missing Indianapolis woman

Paris Williamson was last seen by her family on Jan. 30. She was reported missing last Friday after her employer told her family that she hadn't shown up to work.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 33-year-old woman from Indianapolis.

Paris Williamson was last seen by her family on Sunday, Jan. 30. IMPD missing persons detectives said a missing persons report was filed on Friday, Feb. 4, after her employer contacted her family to tell them Paris had not been coming into work.

IMPD said investigators believe Paris is driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala with an Indiana license plate number 394NFV. The vehicle was seen on Monday, Jan. 31 driving southbound on Emerson Avenue and County Line Road.

Police described Paris as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to dial 911 or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).