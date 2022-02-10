Silver Alert canceled, but Hope woman still missing

Donna Mitchell went missing Feb. 11, 2020, and has not been seen or heard from since.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two years after a Hope, Indiana, woman went missing, the Silver Alert was canceled despite her never being found.

Indiana State Police reached out to the town marshal of Hope about canceling the alert as no leads in the disappearance of Donna Mitchell have come of it.

Mitchell is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was believed to have been driving a maroon 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the front bumper hanging by a coat hanger. The Indiana license plate on it was 902QAK.

Mitchell was believed to have been in extreme danger and possibly required medical assistance.

The town marshal tells 13News that Mitchell is still listed as missing and endangered.

If you have any information on Mitchell's whereabouts, contact the Hope Police Department at 812-546-4015 or 911.

Hope, Indiana, is roughly 45 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.