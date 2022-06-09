Kokomo PD asking for help finding missing woman

Police said Natalie Alcorn suffers from schizophrenia and has also been known to get rides with strangers.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Natalie Alcorn, 39, walked away from her home in the 800 block of East Center Road on Monday, June 6 and has not returned.

Alcorn is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has short, reddish-blonde hair.

Police said Alcorn suffers from schizophrenia and frequently has conversations with people who are not there. She has also been known to get rides with strangers.

If you see Alcorn or have any information of her whereabouts, contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.