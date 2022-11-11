Indiana State Police: Man killed in Perry County police shooting

No officers were injured in the incident, which ended in Tell City, Indiana, police said.

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. — A 22-year-old man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after firing shots toward officers following a pursuit in southern Indiana early Friday morning, Indiana State Police said.

Around 12:45 a.m., a Cannelton police officer attempted to stop a 1998 GMC pickup truck for speeding on State Road 66 when the driver turned into a Walmart in Tell City and then drove back into Cannelton, refusing to stop, police said.

During a pursuit, police said the driver fired multiple shots, hitting a Cannelton police car. The male driver then ran on foot before stealing a pickup truck, continuing the pursuit.

The man drove into the Tell City Police Department parking lot, hitting several parked police cars, before running from the car into his apartment on main street, police said.

Tell City Police and Perry County Sheriff's personnel set up a perimeter, communicating with the man in his second-floor apartment through an open window.

At some point, the man fired shots toward officers, with one hitting a Perry County Sheriff's car. A Tell City officer then fired at the man. Indiana State Police SWAT used a drone to determine the man had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, identified by state police as Payton A. Masterson, died in the incident. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11.