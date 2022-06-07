Irvington school surpasses goal to build Hannah's Memorial Playground

The playground at George W. Julian School 57 will honor 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield, who was hit and killed by a car in a crosswalk outside the school last year.
INDIANAPOLIS — An Irvington school has now raised the $200,000 needed to build a playground in memory of a student who was hit and killed in a crosswalk walking home from school.
In fact, George W. Julian School 57 surpassed that goal.
Hannah's Memorial Playground will honor 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield, who was hit and killed as she, her mother and a crossing guard were crossing the street after school on Sept. 14, 2021.
Students came up with the idea to build the playground as a way to honor Hannah, who was a first grader at the school. Students even got to pick the colors for it — yellow, with two shades of blue and gray.
In a Facebook video, Michelle Pleasant, PTSA president and co-chair of the Hannah's Memorial Playground Project, talked about meeting their goal.
🦋We did it!!!! Hannah’s Memorial Playground has raised OVER $200,000!!!
Our team has been able to order the new playground equipment, with installation scheduled in the fall of '22. Meeting our goal means we are able to install new equipment in both playground spaces. All of the funds raised beyond our goal will go toward the murals, final project details, and wish list items. The fund will continue to be open for donations if you would like to contribute to the murals and final project details.
❤Check out the video for a short explanation and some big THANK YOUS from a few of our George Julian Family! ❤
We are overwhelmed by the generosity we have received from our community, people in Indianapolis, Indiana, and all over the country. We are thankful for those who have shared our story, shared about who Hannah was, and why this project is so important to our community and to our students. Our students asked to build this space to honor their friend, to share the joy she brought to so many people. We can’t wait to share the finished space with our community!
The ipsfund.org/honorhannah website and fund will continue to stay open. (If you had planned to donate you are still able to make your contribution)
Thank you for your support!!
George W Julian School 57
George Julian Parent Teacher Student Association
Posted by Hannah's Memorial Playground on Wednesday, July 6, 2022
"We are excited and overwhelmed at the amount of generosity that we have seen from our community, from all over the city of Indianapolis, all over Indiana, all over the country," said Pleasant.
Any additional funds raised over the $200,000 will go toward murals and artwork for the playground.
"We now get to build a beautiful space, a space where we can come together where there can be healing where we can show our students we can do big things, we can do hard things, and we can do something beautiful to honor who Hannah was and how important she is to so many people," said Pleasant.
Playground equipment has been ordered. It is expected to be complete by the fall.