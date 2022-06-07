Irvington school surpasses goal to build Hannah's Memorial Playground

🦋We did it!!!! Hannah’s Memorial Playground has raised OVER $200,000!!! Our team has been able to order the new playground equipment, with installation scheduled in the fall of '22. Meeting our goal means we are able to install new equipment in both playground spaces. All of the funds raised beyond our goal will go toward the murals, final project details, and wish list items. The fund will continue to be open for donations if you would like to contribute to the murals and final project details. ❤Check out the video for a short explanation and some big THANK YOUS from a few of our George Julian Family! ❤ We are overwhelmed by the generosity we have received from our community, people in Indianapolis, Indiana, and all over the country. We are thankful for those who have shared our story, shared about who Hannah was, and why this project is so important to our community and to our students. Our students asked to build this space to honor their friend, to share the joy she brought to so many people. We can’t wait to share the finished space with our community! The ipsfund.org/honorhannah website and fund will continue to stay open. (If you had planned to donate you are still able to make your contribution) Thank you for your support!! George W Julian School 57 George Julian Parent Teacher Student Association Indianapolis Public Schools