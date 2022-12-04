Playground fundraiser in need of donations to honor first grader killed at school crossing

Hannah Crutchfield was killed in September after she was hit by a car while walking home from school.

INDIANAPOLIS — Bright ribbons decorate the fence surrounding a basketball court and playground at George W. Julian School 57 in Irvington.

The ribbons represent someone who has donated towards a fundraiser to help build a new playground to honor first grader Hannah Crutchfield.

"A little bit of Hannah will be put into this playground," said Cassandra Crutchfield, Hannah's mother.

Hannah was killed in September after she was hit by a car while walking home from school. Cassandra and a crossing guard were also struck.

"She was very adventurous. She loved the outdoors. She loved to climb things, trees. She loved to play with bugs," Cassandra said.

That's why being a part of the playground committee is helping her and others grieve.

"Doing something good for the community and the school who have helped me and my family in my times of need makes me feel good and helps me get through," Cassandra said.

Students came up with the idea as a way to honor Hannah.

They even got to pick its colors — yellow, two shades of blue and gray.

"Because this was their idea, we want them involved and part of the decision making process as much as possible," said Michelle Pleasant, the PTSA president co-chairing the playground committee.

"This is something that has touched everybody at George Julian, everybody in the community, that we want to to show them there's a way that we can come together and process this together and honor somebody that we cared about," Pleasant said.

The new playground will also feature several murals.

"We are going to add color into murals along the fence, and in the back playground there is a big brick wall and we're going to add a mural along that too. Bring in lots of color , make it joyful, like she was," Cassandra said. "Hannah will be remembered in this place."

Hannah's Memorial Playground has only raised about $60,000 and needs the public's help to reach a goal of $200,000.