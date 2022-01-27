Indianapolis Public Schools Foundation launches fundraiser for playground makeover in memory of Hannah Crutchfield

Crutchfield, 7, was killed last year when she was struck by a car near her school.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools Foundation has launched a fundraiser for a plan that would refurbish a playground in memory of a girl who died after being struck by a car near her school.

(Note: The attached video is a 13News report about calls for crosswalk improvements near IPS School 57 after the crash that killed Hannah Crutchfield.)

7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield, a student at George W. Julian School 57, was killed Sept. 14, 2021, while walking home. Her mother and a school crossing guard were critically injured in the crash.

In a post on the IPSF website, the foundation said students at the school, "while processing their trauma and grief, had the idea of giving the school playground a makeover to make it more fun and cheerful in honor of Hannah. Perhaps, with this project, the memory of Hannah can live on in a place where she enjoyed playing with her big sister and fellow students after school."

The foundation said research was underway to determine costs for the project.

You can learn more and make a donation to the fund here.