Services for 7-year-old girl struck and killed in crosswalk crash set for Saturday

Hannah Crutchfield was killed Sept. 14 after a multi-car crash sent a car and SUV into a crosswalk in front of her school.

INDIANAPOLIS — Services are scheduled Saturday, Sept. 25 for a 7-year-old girl who was killed while walking with her mother near her IPS school on the east side.

Hannah Crutchfield was struck, along with her mother and a school crossing guard, Sept. 14 when two cars crashed near George W. Julian School 57 at the corner of East Washington Street and Ritter Avenue. She died at Riley Hospital. The two adults were injured, but survived.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Downey Avenue Christian Church, 111 South Downey Ave. The service will be streamed on YouTube.

Crutchfield attended kindergarten at Downey Christian Church and was in first grade at School 57 when she died.

According to her obituary, Crutchfield was involved in soccer, dance, gymnastics and basketball.

Police said two vehicles collided at the intersection after they were involved in a "disturbance" or "interaction" going west on East Washington Street. One of those cars collided with another car that was heading south on Ritter Avenue.

Police said both drivers stayed on the scene to work with investigators, who are still working to determine what exactly happened. IMPD is asking anyone who might have witnessed what happened prior to the crash or have video of it to contact Detective Eric Snow at 317-327-6549 or email him at Eric.Snow@indy.gov.

A PayPal account is set up to collect funds for the families. Click here to donate.