Irsay collection adds Apple II manual signed by Steve Jobs

Jobs wrote in the manual: “Your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world!”

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jim Irsay Collection is adding a rare Apple II home computer manual, inscribed and signed by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1980.

The recipient was son of an early Apple executive and associate of Jobs.

The manual will be added to the Irsay Collection of historic and culturally-significant items.

“When we think of the greatest, most innovative minds of the past two centuries, Steve Jobs must certainly be included among them,” Irsay said. “Jobs was a truly transformative figure who changed the way in which human beings think, do business and interact on a daily basis. As always, I look forward to sharing this piece in the hopes it may educate and inspire others to do great things in life.”

Irsay's passion for rock music has led him to collect items from artists including Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Prince, Eric Clapton, The Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia, Les Paul, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, The Doors’ Jim Morrison and others.

In July, the Jim Irsay Collection purchased a 1972 Steinway Model D Grand Piano that was owned by Sir Elton John and played by him and others at more than 1,000 concerts worldwide from 1974 to 1993.

According to ESPN, Irsay purchased the piano for $915,000 during an auction.

Freddie Mercury and Paul McCartney also played the piano Irsay bought.

Outside of music, the Irsay Collection includes historic items such as:

The original manuscript for Alcoholics Anonymous’ Big Book, the nonprofit’s founding document;

Jack Kerouac’s On the Road scroll;

President Abraham Lincoln’s walking cane;

The original 1777 Continental Congress proclamation designating Thanksgiving a national holiday;

A Jackie Robinson bat from 1953 (the founding year of the Indianapolis Colts);

Muhammad Ali’s shoes from the 1975 “Thrilla’ in Manilla” vs. Joe Frazier;

Signed letters from numerous U.S. Presidents.

The collections items are regularly loaned to museums, nonprofits and other organizations for display and research.