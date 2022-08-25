IPS parents advocate for more equitable education for students

District parents are urging the IPS board to replicate models shown to be effective in other schools in Marion County.

Parents in the Indianapolis Public Schools district are advocating for programs that offer more equitable education for students.

Data from a recent IPS study showed Black and brown students are performing better in other Marion County schools than those in IPS schools.

IPS district parents are urging the school board to replicate school models that work for all children.

"You can see only about 9.9% of students pass both the ILEARN and math portions in 2022. That's a huge gap," said AJ Lucky, organizer of Stand for Children.

Lucky said the numbers don't lie.

"This is an issue of equity and students having access to high quality programs and school models," said Lucky.

An IPS graphic shows Paramount Cottage Home school has 66% of their Black students passing both ILEARN math and reading portions, and they also have 56% enrollment of Black students.

"Their programs are working here for students, and we should be using these programs across the city," Lucky said.

Parents are urging IPS to look at other Marion County schools to get ideas on closing the gap. Some are asking the district to consider a community-wide partnership with those schools.

"I think it starts with strategic partnerships that are based on data not based on popular schools or school types," said Lucky.

They believe doing this will have a positive impact on our community.

"We know when a student is performing well," said Lucky. "They end up being super productive and super successful members of society."