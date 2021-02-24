IPL rebrands as AES Indiana

According to AES Indiana's Facebook page, AES acquired Indianapolis Power & Light Company in 2001.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents may notice a change when trying to pay their utilities bill.

Indianapolis Power & Light Company is now known as AES Indiana, effective immediately.

Customers who go to IPL's website will be redirected to AES Indiana's website.

13News has confirmed customers' IPL username and password works on the AES Indiana website to log in to their account.

As a result, IPL's Facebook and Twitter accounts have been deactivated. AES Indiana tweeted from its Twitter account Wednesday morning and said, " We are changing our name to better reflect the global resources, expertise, innovation and technology that we’re able to bring our customers."

IPL is now AES Indiana. Bookmark our new site at https://t.co/A2z2XeS95i. Today, we are changing our name to better reflect the global resources, expertise, innovation and technology that we’re able to bring our customers. #hellofuture pic.twitter.com/UuFAnTeeb9 — AES Indiana (@AESIndiana) February 24, 2021

According to AES Indiana's Facebook page, AES acquired IPL in 2001.

"We will provide reliable, affordable and sustainable energy while utilizing digital technology advances to make our energy systems smarter and more effective at helping customers control energy usage and achieve their goals," AES Indiana said in the Facebook post.

Roger Sant and Dennis Bakke formed AES, which stands for Applied Energy Services, in 1981.