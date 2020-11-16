Gusty winds bring down trees, power lines

INDIANAPOLIS — High winds blew through Central Indiana on Sunday.
At times, the winds produced 50 to 65 mph gusts. If you didn’t feel it, you sure heard it.
The wind became so strong at one point it blew a large tree on a house in Decatur Township with someone inside. Most of the roof and furniture were destroyed. Thankfully, the man that lived inside was able to get out safely.
The strong winds also put thousands of people in the dark with power outages scattered around Central Indiana.
IPL and Duke Energy are working to get everyone back online.