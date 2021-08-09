Intoxicated driver led officers in pursuit then crashed killing baby and adult

A baby and an adult were killed and another adult, juvenile and toddler were hospitalized after their driver was in a police chase and crashed.

BROOKSTON, Ind. — An adult and a baby died Sunday night when the driver they were in a car with got into a police chase and crashed in White County.

Joshua Brown, 23, of Springfield, Illinois, was leading White County deputies in a chase on State Road 18 into Brookston at around 11 p.m.

Authorities say Brown was under the influence of a controlled substance while he was driving with two other adults, a juvenile, a toddler and an infant in the car.

At around 11 p.m., the chase ended in Brookston when Brown ran off the road at a high rate of speed and hit a tree. His vehicle then came to rest against an abandoned house on Ripley Street.

Brown tried to run away, but was quickly arrested and taken to a Lafayette-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later taken to the White County Jail.

Indiana State Police said an adult and a baby were pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not sharing their names, pending identification and notification to the family.

Eric Stokes was one of the other passengers in Brown's car. He was taken to a Monticello-area hospital for treatment. The juvenile passenger was transported by helicopter to a South Bend hospital, and the toddler was flown to an Indianapolis hospital.

Brown is accused of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, two counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing death, two counts of reckless driving causing death and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, all felonies. He's also accused of a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.