1 person critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 7900 block of West 10th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police say one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday on Indianapolis' west side.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of West 10th Street, which is just east of Country Club Road.

IMPD hasn't released many details but confirm that officers found a person with apparent gunshot wounds and that the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.