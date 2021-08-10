1 person critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police say one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday on Indianapolis' west side.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of West 10th Street, which is just east of Country Club Road.
IMPD hasn't released many details but confirm that officers found a person with apparent gunshot wounds and that the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.
