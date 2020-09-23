IndyGo tests accessibility for future public transit lines with mobility mapping project

Construction on IndyGo's Purple Line is expected to start 2021 and open in 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tonight on 13News at 6, get a closer look at the project and how it will help people with disabilities better navigate the community and access public transit.

This week, IndyGo is conducting a mobility mapping project on accessibility for the future Purple Line.

That's the bus line that will connect Lawrence with downtown Indy, which is slated to start construction next year with an opening date in 2023.

IndyGo teamed up with a company called Briometrix for this study.

Five paid volunteers in wheelchairs travel along sidewalks and track how easy or difficult they are to navigate.

They want to find which areas work well and which have problems like cracks, curb issues and obstructions that make getting around more difficult.

Brandon Summerville of Crawfordsville became paralyzed during a wrestling match in high school.

He's done this type of accessibility mapping before.

He was recruited by Briometrix for the project and explained how it works for the volunteers.

"Each of the individuals have a logger, a receiver, an antenna and a camcorder, so everything's recorded live while they're rolling down the street so we can virtually see that," he said. "But at the same time, the loggers record with a variance so we can see whether they're moving up too high, down too low on an incline, whether they're leaning one way or the other and vice versa, any nuances and how much effort they're putting down the path itself."

All the data collected will be used by IndyGo to create color-coded maps showing the best way to get around and to identify potential fixes needed on sidewalks, throughout the purple line corridor.