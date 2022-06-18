Broad Ripple Park pool opens for the season

Now seven of the city's 17 pools are open and Indy Parks hopes to open others when staffing increases and maintenance issues are fixed.

INDIANAPOLIS — Broad Ripple residents are celebrating the much anticipated — and long-delayed — opening of the Broad Ripple Park pool for the season.

To the delight of many, Indy Parks announced the pool was back in business for the first time in two years. The opening was delayed because of the pandemic and then hit by a secondary delay due to staffing shortages.

Indy Parks told 13News last week that there’s a lifeguard shortage and whether or not the pool would open anytime soon depended on this week's lifeguard training and how many potential lifeguards made the cut after taking a test.

That training yielded results as both Broad Ripple and Riverside's pools were opened Saturday.

Now seven of the city's 17 pools are open and Indy Parks hopes to open others when staffing increases and maintenance issues are fixed.

☀️ GET EXCITED! ☀️ BROAD RIPPLE & RIVERSIDE ARE OPENING TODAY! Get out and enjoy the sun and the pools! Open today... Posted by Indy Parks and Recreation on Saturday, June 18, 2022

People wanting to take a swim in the city's pools can do so for free. The parks department is giving free pool passes to Indianapolis residents and providing other programs at the parks, like the Safe Summer Program.

The Safe Summer Program will happen every Friday until Aug. 5 at Garfield, Riverside, and Washington parks where free food and other activities will be provided.

Sports of All Sorts will also be at Riverside Park every Saturday until July 31 to learn basic skills in different sports.

"We want our young people to enjoy free summer parks and free summer pools," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

The park still needs staff for jobs like lifeguards and camp counselors, and starting pay is $15 an hour.