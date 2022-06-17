City to offer free summer pool passes at temperatures soar

Five of the city's 17 pools are open, with hopes to open others when staffing increases and maintenance issues are fixed.

INDIANAPOLIS — As summer temperatures rise, more people will start to visit Indy Parks' pools, causing them to reach full capacity quickly.

The parks department is giving free pool passes to Indianapolis residents and providing other programs at the parks.

Pools have different capacity numbers and other influences cause that number to be reached.

"Once the water starts to get cloudy, we have to lower the capacity so that lifeguards can see what happens in the water," said Indy Parks Director Phyllis Boyd.

Five of the city's 17 pools are open, with hopes to open others when staffing increases and maintenance issues are fixed.

When a pool reaches full capacity, city officials recommend families go to the splash pads around the city.

The parks department has created more programs in the parks to give teenagers another space to enjoy the summer weather.

The Safe Summer Program will happen every Friday until Aug. 5 at Garfield, Riverside, and Washington parks where free food and other activities will be provided.

Sports of All Sorts will also be at Riverside Park every Saturday until July 31 to learn basic skills in different sports.

"We want our young people to enjoy free summer parks and free summer pools," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

The park still needs staff for jobs like lifeguards and camp counselors, and starting pay is $15 an hour.

Below are the pools open now and run Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.:

Frederick Douglass Park

Garfield Park

Perry Park

Thatcher Park

Willard Park