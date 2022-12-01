Indianapolis Zoo campaign to feature new entrance, chimpanzee exhibit

The International Chimpanzee Complex will open in May 2024, giving visitors a look at the chimpanzees as they travel across the zoo to multiple locations.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo announced a new campaign Thursday that is creating a new entrance to the zoo, along with introducing new facilities featuring chimpanzees and species survival.

The zoo said in a release they have already raised 60% of their goal for "The Campaign for Our Zoo, Our Community, Our World," a $53 million capital investment that will expand guest capacity and create the Global Center for Species Survival and the International Chimpanzee Complex.

“The Indianapolis community has enthusiastically embraced our campaign, and we are deeply appreciative,” said zoo president and CEO Dr. Rob Shumaker. “Our ability to protect nature and inspire people to care for our world is being transformed and the impact will be felt locally, nationally, and internationally. We are privileged to be part of this important work.”

A redesigned entry to the zoo, which is already under construction, is expected to open next Memorial Day Weekend. It will take visitors through White River Gardens and into the Global Center for Species Survival.

The International Chimpanzee Complex will open the following Memorial Day, giving visitors a look at the chimpanzees as they travel across the zoo to multiple locations of their choosing.

The zoo shared drawings of what the chimpanzee exhibit and other new features will look like when they announced the campaign at an event Thursday evening.

You can read more about the zoo's campaign here.